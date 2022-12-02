2,799 fine tickets issued over traffic rules violation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police has expedited legal action against traffic rules violators and issued 2,799 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said.

The Islamabad capital police are making efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city. Various police teams issued 2,799 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules. He said 249 challan were issued over lane violation, 92 for red signal violations, 116 using mobile phone while driving, 10 for amateur driving, 73 over violation of one-way, 63 for violation of zebra crossing, 03 vehicles for having pressure horns, 81 for having tinted glasses, 05 for emitting smoke, 153

for having fancy number plates, 404 bikers for riding without helmets and 245 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.