NAB submits reply on Khwaja brothers’ acquittal plea

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until December 14. The court has adjourned after the NAB submitted its reply on acquittal applications of Khwaja brothers.
According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority. NAB had filed the reference against Khwaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. The NAB stated in the reference that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project namely Air Avenue, which was an illegal housing society.
