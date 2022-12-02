SRB posts 22pc growth in 5MFY23

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) on Thursday posted a growth of 22 percent in first five months of the financial year 2022-23, as compared to the same period last year.

The board collected Rs62.74 billion in the 5 months of FY23, as compared to the collection of Rs51.26 billion during the same period of the previous financial year. For the month of November, SRB posted a growth of 23 percent with a collection of Rs13.50 billion, as compared to Rs11.01 billion collected during November 2021.

“The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 23 percent during Nov, 2022, despite the economic slowdown caused by the recent floods, is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers and the support by the Government of Sindh besides the relentless efforts of the SRB officers in relation to enforcement and recovery,” the board statement read.