People-army bond to strengthen under Gen Asim Munir: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir Wednesday called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately on November 30, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir Wednesday called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately.

Talking to General Asim Munir at the PM House, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation was happy over his appointment and expressed the hope their relations of love and trust with the army will strengthen during his tenure.

Matters related to the Pakistan Army’s professional matters and national security came under discussion during the meeting. Shehbaz was confident that under the leadership of General Asim Munir, the professional capabilities of Pakistan Army will further enhance.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and General Asim Munir also called on President Arif Alvi separately.

The president congratulated the new military leaders on assuming their respective offices.