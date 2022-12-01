 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Lahore

Int’l Day for Persons with Disabilities

By Our Correspondent
December 01, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University Child Welfare Centre will organise an event to mark International Day for Person with Disabilities on Thursday (today) at 9:30am in the auditorium of Law College. PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi will participate in the event.

