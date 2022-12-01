‘Livestock sector has great career opportunities’

LAHORE:Planning & Development Board Punjab Member Production Sector Wing Aslam Javed along with Chief Production Sector Wing (P&D) Dr Arif Raza visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a detailed meeting was held and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired meeting while Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof Dr Habib-Ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and other senior faculty members of UVAS were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Javed said that in our country livestock sector had great potential and had many opportunities of entrepreneurships and choosing a career for our youth especially in the poultry, dairy, meat and food sector for their bright future. He stressed creating awareness among young generation regarding the benefits of veterinary profession. He also praised UVAS role in the uplift of livestock farming community and for the treatment of animals. Aslam Javed along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed certificates among 16 livestock farmers/dairy professionals who came from various flood-affected districts of country. Prof Nasim said that UVAS has always been focusing on enhance technical skills not only in students even imparting practical knowledge to livestock farming community for their profitability by utilizing our trained human resource, knowledge and research. He said UVAS is providing many opportunities of entrepreneurship to its young graduate. He also spoke about the history of UVAS, various degree programmes, research, training and services of UVAS.

Earlier in the meeting, the three faculty members of UVAS presented their ideas for development. Associate Prof Dr Naveed-ul-Haq told the meeting regarding his idea related to the upgradation of dairy farm for climate smart livestock production system, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal mentioned about capacity-building of farmers and industry stakeholders on meat value chain while Dr Ali Hamza shared his proposal regarding the establishment of UVAS centre for science communication. Project Director Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain Dr Muhammad Junaid spoke about his projects activities and outcomes especially for imparting practical knowledge of dairy farmers and dairy professionals to enhance their profitability. Later, Aslam Javed visited various departments of UVAS including BSL-3 Lab, Veterinary Academy, Meat Processing Unit and Pet Centre etc.

endowment fund: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised 10th Board of Trustees of UVAS Endowment Fund meeting at city campus here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting while a few members of Board of Trustees of UVAS Endowment Fund including Dr Ashraf Tahir, Dr Kareem Bhatti, Dr Riffat Sulemam Butt, Agha Sayyadain and UVAS officers were present.

workshop: Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab organised another awareness programme at Kinnaird College for Women on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta to save the young generation from the vicious addiction of drugs and electronic devices.

Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Liaqat Ali, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Principal of the College, officers of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Principal and other professors praised the efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for establishment of a healthy society. The students of Kinnaird College also expressed their views regarding the Youth Affairs Department’s valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.