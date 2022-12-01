KUTS to observe black day today against delay in salaries

The Karachi University Teachers Society on Wednesday held an emergency meeting of its executive committee and demanded immediate release of the salaries and unpaid dues of the faculty members.

The meeting was chaired by KUTS President Dr Prof Solaha Rahman. While discussing the issue of delayed salaries and unpaid dues, the KUTS members were told that there is a delay in the grant from the Sindh government, due to which the salary for this month will be transferred to the accounts by Monday, December 5.

The teachers’ association strongly condemned the delay in salaries and termed it unacceptable. The meeting unanimously approved that today the KUTS would observe a black day on campus against the delay in grant by the government.

It was also resolved that the faculty members would boycott classes and exams from Friday if the grant and salaries were not received by Thursday. The meeting demanded that the government should include higher education in its priorities. The money spent on higher education should not be considered an expense but an investment for the bright future of the nation.