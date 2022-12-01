Cut the noise

Almost everyone in the world has been told to remain silent when they go into the library. Sadly, it seems Pakistanis are among those that missed the memo. People chatting, joking and cackling away like they are at some dhaba has become a norm across many of our libraries. If people want to talk so badly they can reserve a private room in the library or go to a hundred other places. And where are the staff?
Anyone breaking the rules of the library should be chucked out immediately. Living in Pakistan, we get more than enough noise from the moment we wake up. Is having some place to rest our ears and minds really too much to ask for?
Jawad Ahmed Awan
Lahore
