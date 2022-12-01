View from the bottom

The people of this country see and experience iniquity and injustice everywhere. No place are these twin evils more apparent than in our public-sector organizations. In fact, one can argue that this is where the rot first began, slowly corrupting the rest of the country.
No one is content with the current state of affairs, except, of course, the ones in charge. And, unfortunately, they are the only ones who matter. If anyone else dares to speak up, he is hammered like the nail that sticks out.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
