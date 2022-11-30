PMLN Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar is set to become the federal minister for law and justice once again at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reports Geo News.

Tarar stepped down as the law minister last month citing “personal reasons” after which the federal government appointed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his place, handing him the additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.

After over a month, the PM asked federal ministers to ask Tarar to continue serving as the law minister and that he would not accept his resignation.

The federal ministers, including Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb, met with the senator at his residence and conveyed the prime minister’s message.

After discussion with the federal ministers, Tarar spoke to his bar colleagues. Following his conversation with them, the PMLN leader decided to return to the cabinet.