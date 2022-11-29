Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference in Islamabad on August 31, 2022. — APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday rejected PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar’s resignation, tendered on October 25 as federal minister for law and justice.



Tarar, on the request of PM Shehbaz, will once again assume charge as Pakistan’s law and justice minister on Wednesday.



The PML-N leader stepped down as the law minister last month citing "personal reasons" after which the federal government appointed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his place, handing him an additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.

After over a month's time, PM Shehbaz asked federal ministers to ask Tarar to continue serving as the law minister and that he would not accept his resignation.

The delation of the ministers — including Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ishaq Dar — met the senator at his residence and informed him about the prime minister's message.

After the discussion, Tarar spoke to his bar group. Following his conversation with them, the PML-N leader decided to return to the cabinet.

It should be noted that Tarar’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against state institutions. Tarar sent his handwritten resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi stating that he could not perform as federal minister for “personal reasons”.