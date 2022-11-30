Bajaur PPP set 3-day deadline for arrest of workers’ killers

KHAR: The Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday set a three-day deadline to the district administration to arrest the killers of PPP workers or else they would launch a strong protest movement.
Speaking at a press conference, PPP leader and former lawmaker Akhunzada Chattan, district president Sher Bahadur Salarzai, general secretary Anees Khan and others said that party office-bearers and workers were being killed but the district administration and the police had turned a blind to the issue to arrest the killers.
They said that PPP office-bearers Bakhtrawan and Tariq Aziz were shot dead in broad daylight a few days ago in the Salarzai area but the perpetrators were still at large. The PPP activists said that the incidents of killing occurred near the police post but they police did not take any action to arrest the murderers.
They said that the party was setting a three-day deadline to the district administration, police and other law enforcing agencies to arrest the killers or else they would launch a protest sit-in for an indefinite time.
