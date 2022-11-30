3 men from Bannu killed in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The body of three persons, who had been kidnapped the previous night, were found in Hassokhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.
Official sources said that the three persons, whose names could not be ascertained, belonged to Bannu district and they were running a jewellery shop in Mir Ali. They said that unidentified persons had kidnapped the three men at night and later sprayed them with bullets.
The sources added that the bullet-riddled bodies of the three men found in Hassokhel village in Mir Ali subdivision early in the morning
Later, the bodies were sent to their native towns in Bannu district for burial.
