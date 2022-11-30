Winter kits distributed among orphans

LANDIKOTAL: The winter kits were distributed among orphans and poor children at government schools here on Tuesday.

All Teachers Association President Sharifullah Afridi visited government-run schools in Landikotal and distributed shoes and sweaters among 140 orphans and poor students.

Talking to this scribe, Sharifullah Afridi said the children were the future of the country who need proper education. He said most of the poor families had enrolled their children in state-run schools as they could not afford to provide them education at private schools.

“A large number of out-of-school children from poor families should be enrolled to secure their future,” he said. He said that more than 500 children were transporting goods from and to Pakistan via the Torkham border. He added many of them were killed and injured in traffic incidents in Torkham.

He said Islam taught us to be kind to orphans and the poor. He urged the rich people and philanthropists to come forward and help the needy children.