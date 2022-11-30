President confirms three addl judges of IHC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday confirmed three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court IHC These include Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The president approved their confirmation under Article 175 A 13 of the Constitution. Earlier this month the then IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had proposed the confirmation of these three additional judges of the high court.