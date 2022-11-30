Following allegations FBR transfers officers

ISLAMABAD: Following allegations and counter-allegations among the top Customs officials within the FBR fold for alleged mis-declarations and evasion of taxes, the FBR has transferred and posted important officials. The FBR has transferred Collector Customs Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Nisar Ahmed and posted him as Secretary Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the FBR has posted very good reputed Customs officer Abdul Waheed Marwat (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Through the notification Faiz Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs, (Appeals), Islamabad has been given additional charge of the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad in addition to his own duties till posting of a regular incumbent.

Najeeb Arjumand (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-18) Deputy Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, FBR, Quetta has been new assignment as Deputy Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar.