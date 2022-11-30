Governor lauds business community's role in uplift of country

LAHORE:A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President Kashif Anwar called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here at Governor’s House on Tuesday. Senior Vice President Ch Zafar Mehmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and others were also present.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that the business community is playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the country. He said that along with the development of the country's economy, the role of business community in welfare work is also commendable. The governor said that the business community has always come forward to help their countrymen in every difficult time, be it earthquake, Covid-19 or floods. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to the business community. He further said that political stability and continuity of policies are very important for economic development in the country.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar said that LCCI is grateful to Punjab Governor for his unprecedented cooperation. He also invited the Governor to visit LCCI offices. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned industrialist SM Munir.