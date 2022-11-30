‘Over 2 million screened for HIV’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik has said that a whopping 37,000 patients of HIV have been registered with Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) out of 2.1 million people screened for HIV in the province.

“Out of total number of registered patients, 17,750 patients were being provided free medicines and other facilities,” he said while speaking at a training session on Role of Media in HIV/AIDS Response” organised by Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP), Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The minister said that news reporting on HIV disease is a very sensitive and responsible assignment. HIV patient's information is kept under secret for their prestige. This disease is often reported in high risk group as compared to general population. The high risk groups include transgenders and inject-able drug users. The truck and bus drivers and jail inmates also contribute to the spread of HIV disease.

The minister along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated High Dependency Unit in Govt Mian Mir Hospital and enquired after health of patients admitted in emergency ward.