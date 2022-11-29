Pakistan to take part in Junior Kabaddi World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the Junior Kabaddi World Cup which will be hosted by Tehran most probably early next year.

“Yes, we will take part in the Junior Kabaddi World Cup (Asian style) which will be held in Tehran most probably in 2023. I will give you the exact dates of the event soon,” a senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) told 'The News' on Monday.

He clarified that in the event under-20 players will flex their muscles. The official also said that Pakistan's Asian Games preparations will begin after February 2023 in which the federation plans to hold National Senior and Junior Kabaddi Championship.

“The event will also help us to finalise camp probables for the Asian Games,” the official was quick to add. The official said that the federation still has enough time and hopefully a solid lot will be prepared for the Asian Games which are slated to be hosted by China in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

“We could have managed the camp earlier but due to dharnas (protests) and renovation at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, the things were delayed. “But still we are optimistic that the things will go in the right direction as all players are busy in competitions at various levels and are not in a bad shape,” said the official.

The official said that PKF will provide top-quality training to the Asian Games-bound squad. He added the federation is also in contact with Iran for a series. “There are more plans. We will do everything to prepare a fighting side for the Asiad,” the official said. “All departmental players were part of the event who were representing their respective clubs. Some fine talent was also seen. It was a circle style kabaddi event,” the official said.