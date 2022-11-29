IWBM foils hunting attempt in Margalla Hills

Islamabad:A gang of hunters with three dogs has been intercepted by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in its attempt to hunt for endangered species in the Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the details, this incident occurred on grounds of local visitors facility that has sprawled into the national park. When the hunters found out officials of IWMB they immediately fled from the scene but they left behind their three hunting dogs that are now in the custody of the board.

The officials have also found out a wild boar that was tied with a rope by the hunters. Later, they released it into the forest area. The local people have informed that the hunters from Rawalpindi and adjoining areas capture the wild boars with the help of dogs and then use them for gambling in rural areas. In this kind of gambling that is banned under the law, wild boars are brutally injured by the hunting dogs.

Some people term it a sport but it is an illegal activity in which wild animals are injured for gambling purposes. Wildlife species like wild boars, pheasants and leopards are local species protected by law under the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979.

The wild animals like to stay in thick forests where they find prey, a stable environment and an ecosystem that makes them feel comfortable. As far as the encroachments are concerned IWMB lacks powers to physically stop them but existing law is very clear when it comes to protection of local wildlife species.

An official has stated “We are making every possible effort to stop different illegal mafias, hunters and wood cutters from damaging our national park. But we still need powers to take effective action against such elements.”