Tantrum times

This is with reference to the news story, 'Legal experts weigh in on provincial assemblies dissolution' (Nov 28). It is obvious that the PTI just wants to create more trouble for the PDM government. It is also painfully obvious that the PTI and its leader, our former prime minister, have no real concern about what happens to the millions of people that live in this country.

One would have thought that in this moment – with a crippling economy, a terribly polarized society, and a global recession knocking at the door, with a winter that promises to be painful – Imran Khan would have spared the country his tantrums. But we are unfortunately not that lucky. We will be dragged through a continuous show of petulance by a man whose ego is too big for his politics. What a sad state of affairs.

Minerva Khan

Lahore