Muqam labels Imran Khan as master of U-turns

MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that time had proved the ex-prime minister Imran Khan was a liar and master of U-turns.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief wanted the institutions not to remain neutral and side with him.

Amir Muqam, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, he said that the PTI government first ruined the economy of the country and now its leaders were out to distort its mage in the comity of nations. He said that Imran Khan had failed to appoint the army chief of his choice and was now threatening to quit assemblies and not to be part of the system.

The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan took another U-turn when he backed out of marching on Islamabad, adding that it was totally a drama to save his skin. He claimed that no one would tender resignation on the directives of U-turn Khan. He said that elections will be held on time and the PTI should wait for the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government to announce its due date.