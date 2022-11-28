Muqam labels Imran Khan as master of U-turns

MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that time had proved the ex-prime minister Imran Khan was a liar and master of U-turns.
Speaking at a press conference, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief wanted the institutions not to remain neutral and side with him.
Amir Muqam, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, he said that the PTI government first ruined the economy of the country and now its leaders were out to distort its mage in the comity of nations. He said that Imran Khan had failed to appoint the army chief of his choice and was now threatening to quit assemblies and not to be part of the system.
The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan took another U-turn when he backed out of marching on Islamabad, adding that it was totally a drama to save his skin. He claimed that no one would tender resignation on the directives of U-turn Khan. He said that elections will be held on time and the PTI should wait for the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government to announce its due date.
SWABI: In a video documentary competition, the Medical Teaching Institute Bacha Khan Medical Complex secured the...
MINGORA: The four -day Jashn-e-Swat Festival concluded here at Fizzaghat area here on Sunday. The festival was...
2 FIRs lodged against Swati in KhairpurBy Imtiaz HussainSUKKUR: Two FIRs were registered against PTI Senator Azam...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite...
PESHAWAR: The regional meteorological center on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber...
KARACHI: At a time when a political crisis is raging on in Pakistan, political discussions or references seem...
Comments