Biker hit to death

LAHORE:A bike-rider was killed and a woman was injured by a speeding dumper on Band Road Badami Bagh on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way along with a woman on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them, as a result of which, the bike-driver died on the spot and the woman sustained injuries. The dumper driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.