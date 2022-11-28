Sheikh Rashid predicts fresh polls in April next year

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday predicted the fresh elections would be held in April next year if the PTI quits all provincial assemblies.
Taking to Twitter, he said, after quitting assemblies as many 567 seats would get vacant and the elections would be held in April 2023. “I already advised to dissolve assemblies and go for elections. We are ready for negotiating date for new elections instead of clash.”
Sheikh Rashid said the Punjab Police were helpless in setting stage at Faizabad, adding the sea of people at the PTI’s long march was referendum for the elections. Regarding Swati’s arrest he said the arrest was a conspiracy hatched by the coalition government that was afraid of elections.
