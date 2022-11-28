TODAY’S FIXTURE

LAHORE: Mohammad Huraira scored the fourth century of the season and Umar Amin’s unbeaten 79 put Northern in a...
MALAGA, Spain: Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled double duty on Saturday to lead Canada into the Davis Cup final against...
KARACHI: Army annexed the men's title and WAPDA clinched the women's title of the 50th National Athletics Championship...
KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation is keen to have its top crop trained on foreign soil in order to prepare them...
ISLAMABAD: The desperate wait for Haris Rauf to make a Test debut may continue if the host nation pursued the policy...
AL-RAYYAN: Gareth Southgate’s refusal to use Phil Foden during England’s drab 0-0 draw against the United States...
Comments