Israeli oppression in Palestine condemned by political, religious leaders

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) on Sunday organised a bicycle rally and held a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to express solidarity with the Palestinians who have been facing oppression at the hands of the Israeli forces.

The bicycle rally started on Sharea Faisal and ended at the KPC where the demonstration was held against the Israeli oppression. A large number of political and religious leaders participated in the protest. They included Senator Taj Haider of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Allama Mukhtar Imami of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Mahfooz Yar Khan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Muslim Parvaiz of the Jamaat-e-Islami, political activist from the Sikh community Sardar Arjun Singh and Israr Abbasi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Participants at the protest held placards in their hands and chanting slogans against the Palestinian occupation by Israel. They demanded that the international community raise concern for the rights of Palestinians.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers condemned the Zionist state of Israel as well as India for their oppression in Palestine and Kashmir respectively. They said the people of Pakistan stood with their oppressed Palestinian brothers and would raise the cause of Palestine on every forum.

MWM leader Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi said the people of Pakistan would assist the oppressed Palestinians at every level. The criminal silence of the international community over the ongoing atrocities in Bayt al-Muqaddas would not be forgiven, he added as he called for the international community to play its role in giving rights to the oppressed Palestinians.

He recalled that the Quaid-e-Azam had also declared Israel as a global colonialist. The other speakers also condemned the Israeli occupation. Senior journalist and former KPC president Ahmad Malik said the problem of Palestine was the problem of the entire Muslim Ummah. The persecuted would get their freedom and the people of Pakistan would continue all possible efforts to confront the conspiracies against Palestine, he remarked.