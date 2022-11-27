FIFA World Cup in Qatar source of happiness for Muslim world: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday said holding FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been a great source of happiness for the entire Islamic world.

“The government, Ulemas-Mashaykh and the people of Pakistan fully endorse and support the positive undertakings made by Qatar and also express solidarity with the Arab country and reject the baseless propaganda against it,” Ashrafi said while talking to the media persons.

The PUC chairman said the arrangements made by the Qatar government to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 are praiseworthy and the way, Qatar maintained Islamic values while hosting the grand opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup, will always be remembered.

He said the elements criticising Qatar for implementing Islamic order and maintaining respective traditions and values during the FIFA World Cup 2022 are in fact very much afraid of the success of the Arab country. Ashrafi said the way, the Islamic world leadership demonstrated solidarity with Qatar and attended grand opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, is highly laudable.

He said the Muslim countries celebrated victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina in the opening match, adding that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman draped flag of Qatar around his neck and the Emir of Qatar also draped the KSA flag, spreading the message of unity among the entire Arab Islamic world.