Gen Sahir Shamshad wins hearts by paying tribute to his teachers

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who has been appointed Pakistan’s new Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, took an opportunity to share how his teachers played a vital role in his life, winning hearts.
The top general, who hails from the Sindh Regiment, recently garnered praise after his clip with his teachers was doing rounds on the internet.
In a great sign of respect, Gen Mirza acknowledged the contribution of his teachers, saying 'we are your products'.
He can be heard citing Alexander the Great’s quotation, “I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.”
With each passing day, we remember you, he mentioned, adding he shared old-school exercises with his children.
Speaking further, the General said he opted for the Army public schools rather than top grammar schools for his children.
