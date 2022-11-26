US greets Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: The United States has taken the lead in felicitating Chief of the Army Staff-designate General Syed Asim Muneer and Chairman-designate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on their appointments to exalted assignments.

The US Embassy in Islamabad conveyed congratulations to both the generals in warm words on Friday.

In a couple of tweets uploaded in the day, the US Embassy said they were committed to working with Pakistan’s elected leaders and military leadership. The American mission said: “We are committed to working with Pakistan’s elected leaders, military leadership and a diverse range of civil society partners to advance shared interests in trade and investment, health, security, climate change and regional security.”