Moonis says will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran’s direction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Saturday cleared the air over dissolving the Punjab Assembly, saying that the provincial assembly will be dissolved on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s direction.
On the matter of dissolving the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi shared a post on his official Twitter handle. “We bagged success with the blessing of Allah Almighty on July 27, when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Since then, we are running the provincial government – on bonus – in order to keep our promises.” “We would break Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asks us to,” Moonis said, terming the PTI chief as “the PM.”
ISLAMABAD: China on Saturday felicitated new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza...
ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee on Reko Diq project Saturday reviewed the progress on implementation of agreed steps for...
ISTANBUL: Police arrested dozens of people at a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence...
KYIV, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Saturday that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks,...
DOHA: Lionel Messi helped keep Argentina’s World Cup bid alive with the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Mexico on...
ISLAMABAD: A tug-of-war has erupted between two top officials of the Customs Group within the fold of the FBR.The...
Comments