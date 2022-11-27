Moonis says will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran’s direction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Saturday cleared the air over dissolving the Punjab Assembly, saying that the provincial assembly will be dissolved on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s direction.

On the matter of dissolving the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi shared a post on his official Twitter handle. “We bagged success with the blessing of Allah Almighty on July 27, when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Since then, we are running the provincial government – on bonus – in order to keep our promises.” “We would break Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asks us to,” Moonis said, terming the PTI chief as “the PM.”