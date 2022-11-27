Bakery managers held over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR: Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited various renowned bakeries on University road and Arbab Road, and held ten managers over unhygienic conditions.

According to a press release, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah, she visited Shereen Mahal, New Cake Centre, Sehr-e-Nau and other bakeries. She expressed her annoyance on the unhygienic conditions in the bakeries.