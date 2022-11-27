School repairs

I am compelled to write this piece of writing in your esteemed newspaper to grab the attention of higher authorities towards the deplorable condition of the Government Boys Primary Main School Old Sukkur’s school building. The school has a rich history and continues to tirelessly render its services to the community by enlightening the minds of its future generations.
The recent monsoon spell caused significant damage to the school building, which is yet to be repaired. The relevant authorities must pay attention to the plight of this old school. The school building needs to be fixed or reconstructed.
Izhar Ahmed Shaikh
Sukkur
