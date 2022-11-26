Call to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings, principles

LAHORE:Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s message and his teachings can prove to be a guiding principles for the Pakistani youth, who can establish themselves and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity by acting on these teachings.
These views were expressed at an Inter-Collegiate Kalam-e-Iqbal contest, organised jointly
by a private group of institutions, and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, here Friday. The group chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, speaking at the event, said that only those nations make progress which remember their benefactors and seek guidance from them. He said Allama Iqbal was a great benefactor of the people of Pakistan, who convinced the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah to lead the Muslims towards their independent homeland. He said the youth must study Iqbal and his teachings from all aspects to benefit from his message of ‘Khudi’ [Belief in self].
Punjab University’s former vice-chancellor Saleem Mazhar said that in the new era, nations make progress not only through economic development but also through character-building. He said Allama Iqbal always stressed character building of the Muslim youth.
Renowned writer and educationist Asghar Nadeem Syed said Allama Iqbal deemed contemplation and thought process as worship of the Creator, and his poetry reflected it clearly. Those getting positions in the contest were given shields, certificates and cash prizes.
