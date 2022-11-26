PMC cancels doctors’ licences over negligence

Islamabad : The Disciplinary Committee of the Pakistan Medical Commission has cancelled of suspended licences of nine doctors, fined 10, and issued warnings to five over misconduct of minor nature.

The panel exonerated 13 doctors from disciplinary charges. Chairman of the PMC Disciplinary Committee Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai said multiple meetings of the committee were held to examine complaints of people, including patients, about the negligence and misconduct of doctors. He said all cases pending with the commission for a long time had been disposed of. According to him, the panel also took up complaints against medical and dental colleges about the non-payment of stipends to doctors. "The [PMC] Disciplinary Committee is responsible for the investigation into and resolution of all issues pertaining to medical and dental negligence. It comprises the [PMC] Council members and senior experts of all relevant specialties," he said. The committee chairman said several meetings were held in all provinces in 30 days over 60 cases and initiated necessary action on them. He said the PMC Council won't tolerate any negligence or misconduct on part of doctors and dentists and won't allow them to play with the lives of innocent patients.