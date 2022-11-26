Wards of 6 martyred officials appointed

MINGORA: Malakand Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan along with Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai distributed appointment letters among the heirs of six martyrs.

Speaking at a function, Sajjad Khan recalled the sacrifices offered for peace by martyred officials of the Bajaur Police and former Levies and Khasadar forces.

He paid tribute to martyrs and said it was because their martyrdom that we were breathing in a peaceful environment today, adding nations never forget martyrs and always take pride in them.