HESCO to start function soon, says PM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister and PMLN leader Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf on Friday said that the premier had formally approved the Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO).

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the establishment of HESC0 during his visit here earlier this year and now formally signed the summary and it will shortly start working,” the PMLN leader told reporters here.

Shahjehan Yousuf said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the establishment of the HESCO during his government on the demand of former minister for religious affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousuf but the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had scrapped that project.

“The government wants to end domestic and commercial consumers’ problems on a priority basis and this is why it approved the establishment of that company to address the issues of the electricity supply in the widely stretched division of the province,” he added.

The Special Assistant to PM said that Hazara Electricity Supply Company was a long-standingg demand of the people of this division and it would also pave the way for the creation of Hazara province.

He said Federal Minister of Water and Power Ghulam Dastagir Khan

had assured them that electricity would be supplied to far-off parts of the Hazara division.