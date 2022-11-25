Old students’ reunion on Dec 4

ABBOTTABAD : The 8th re-union of old students of Government Post Graduate College Abbottabad, will be held on December 4 in the college hall.

Earlier, November 27 was fixed for the reunion, but it was postponed for a week due to the annual convocation at the college.

Different committees were constituted which will perform duties under the supervision of General Secretary Ayaz Khan Jadoon.

College Principal Prof. Mumtaz Haider, Prof. Sherdal and Prof. Sharaft Khan will be responsible for the finances of the programme.