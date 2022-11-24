Teenager shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A student was shot dead for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Lines Area on Wednesday. According to the Brigade SHO Faisal Rafiq, 19-year-old Huzaifa, son of Nasir, was shot in the head when he refused to hand over his valuables to two armed robbers. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to the gunshot injury.
A mob got hold of one of the fleeing robbers, Jahangir, while the other managed to escape the scene. The suspect along with the gun used in the incident was handed over to the police, while the search for his absconding accomplice was under way.
Separately, 26-year-old Naveed Ayaz was injured in a mysterious firing incident near Sagheer Centre within the limits of Yusuf Plaza police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
