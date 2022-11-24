ECP decision to hold LG polls on Jan 15 to be put before Sindh cabinet, says Wahab

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold local government polls on January 15 will be put before the Sindh cabinet, said the provincial government’s spokesman on Wednesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s law adviser and Karachi’s administrator, stressed that it is better to keep constitutional institutions away from politics, saying that the law should prevail no matter how powerful a person is.

“Matters of national importance should be seen on merit,” he said, adding that the provincial government is ready for the LG elections. The ECP’s decision will be placed before the advisory group.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts’ (ACIAC) 3rd Mini Thesis Show for Textile Design, Wahab said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is prepared to fully support programmes for the promotion of arts and culture at 46 major parks under its jurisdiction.

“There is an urgent need to promote positive and meaningful things in society. We are trying to make public spaces more attractive for the citizens.” After inaugurating the exhibition, he visited various stalls and saw the textile design samples on display there. He also interacted with the students who had developed them.

He said he is happy to know that the ACIAC has provided opportunities for education and training to youth from all walks of life. “I’m grateful to the Arts Council for carrying forward the vision of the Sindh chief minister to highlight the talents of people with physical disabilities.”

Wahab said boys and girls from different areas of the city for whom getting admission at expensive art schools is not possible are getting training at the institute. “In this way we are promoting our art and culture.”

He said the Arts Council is doing this with the support of the provincial government. “People from all over the world come to the programmes here, and we project a positive image of our city, our province and our country.”

He also said that this is the Pakistan that Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, and for the establishment of which Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had fought tirelessly. He added that the government is trying to eliminate every kind of discrimination from society and to encourage positive actions.

The administrator said the KMC’s land is the property of the citizens, and measures are being taken for its best possible use. He said he will consider every proposal that is good for the people of the city.

Replying to a question, he said the ECP is a constitutional body, and every possible effort will be made to implement its decision regarding the LG polls. He also said that one of the hallmarks of Pakistan is textile products, adding that various universities of the country are providing regular education in textile designing.

He further said that there are vast opportunities for exports in the textile sector, adding that students in the field of textile designing are talented and have the ability to meet the requirements of modern trends.

Wahab said that clothing and other items manufactured in Pakistan are admired worldwide. He said Pakistan can earn a large amount of foreign exchange by exporting textile products. He also said that digital designing has created vast opportunities.

Also present on the occasion were Karachi Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Pakistan Peoples Party Deputy Information Secretary Shakeel Chaudhry, KMC Media Management Senior Director Ali Hassan Sajid and other officials.