This letter refers to the editorial ‘Justice for Perween’ (November 22, 2022). Perween Rahman, a Pakistani social activist and director of the Orangi Pilot Project Research and Training Institute, was murdered in 2013. Her family has waited for the culprits to be brought to justice. But, as happens far to often in Pakistan, justice remains elusive and those accused of the murder have been acquitted.

The Sindh High Court justified its decision by pointing to doubts over the evidence presented against the accused. If our law-enforcement agencies are incapable of properly conducting an investigation and gathering evidence, then the citizens of this country are forever doomed to be at the mercy of criminals.

Afroz MJ

Kech