ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that he had received an interim report related to the leak of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s income tax records and the people involved in the act were identified.

In an interview during the Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ hosted by Hamid Mir, Dar repeated that leaking the army chief’s income tax returns was illegal. “I have seen the interim report. I hope to receive the final report today,” Dar told the host during the show. He added that the government had found some people behind the leak and the issue would reach its logical conclusion.

The finance czar said that one person involved in the leak was from Lahore and the other from Rawalpindi. However, he added that there was a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have authority to look at the income tax records as there a circle in Rawalpindi where assessments take place. “These people are authorised to access data for their assessment,” said Dar.