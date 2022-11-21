Dar takes notice of 'illegal' tax info leak of army chief's family

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/AFP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has taken serious notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leakage of tax information of the family members of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a statement issued by finance division stated Monday.

The statement read: "This is clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides."

It said that keeping in view this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the finance czar has directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data.

The SAPM has also been directed to submit a report within 24 hours.