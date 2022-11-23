Setting up of Ehsaas Protection Fund discussed

LAHORE:Dr Sania Nishtar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday decided to establish the Ehsaas Protection Fund to extend free treatment facilities to deserving patients.
Chairing a meeting at 7 Club Road regarding the programme, Dr Sania and Dr Yasmin stated patients would get treatment regardless ID cards limit issues and the treatment would be accorded from Ehsaas Protection Fund. Dr Sania said the programme would be implemented by the Punjab Health Department. Dr Sania maintained that in the first phase, the programme would be started in all major teaching hospitals of the province as it was being taken as the top priority of the provincial government. Dr Yasmin asked Secretary Health to prepare PC1 of Ehsaas Tahaffuz program as soon as possible.
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, has said that no question...
LAHORE:Ghaziabad police arrested a man who tried to molest a 12-year-old boy. The accused identified as Kashif had...
LAHORE:Dr Zara Kiran, head of consultancy, FSP Department of Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society said on Tuesday...
LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation has launched CSOs coalition on combating trafficking in person and...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company lifted more than 6,200 tons of waste from the city during the last 24...
LAHORE:Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum president Engr Tahir Ikram has said that like other natural hazards such as...
Comments