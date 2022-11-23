The Islamabad High Court premises. The IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition of traders against the expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in and possible closure of roads with Chief Justice Aamer Farooq maintaining that setting up containers was not a solution to the problem and that a modern approach should be adopted.



IHC CJ Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by traders of the federal capital against the expected PTI sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that nobody could challenge the writ of the State. The decision of the Supreme Court and IHC regarding the protest were present, he added.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that no one could stand before the State. He said that even if a protest happened in Rawalpindi, those travelling to Islamabad could face difficulty. The PTI also withdrew its petition against not allowing the rally and sit-in in Islamabad from the IHC, upon which the court disposed of the petition of businessmen.