The IHC building. The IHC site

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Friday said if the roads were blocked by a protest sit-in or shipping containers, it was the city administration’s responsibility to unblock them.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave these remarks during the petition hearing against PTI leader Zahid Akbar’s arrest and subsequent placement in a sub-jail. “Numerous cases are registered by police on behalf of the state, their hearings go on, and governments change; however, action can only be taken when a wrongdoing has been done,” the court said.

The IHC ordered the law enforcement agency to let PTI leader Zahid Akbar walk free. Justice Kayani read out the judgment minutes after reserving it. A week ago, police picked up Akbar from his house in the federal capital on charges of plotting to vandalise the metro bus station. During the hearing, the court asked the public prosecutor why Akbar was arrested and kept in sub-jail. The prosecutor replied that the SHO Industrial Area had reported the said person was talking about a “burn and siege” campaign.

Responding to this, Justice Kayani asked if any such incident happened in Islamabad. The prosecutor replied, “No sir, no such incident has come to pass in the capital so far”. PTI has resumed its long march on Islamabad, which came to halt after an assassination attempt on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Taking up a similar petition, the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench, expressed annoyance over the mismanagement of Rawalpindi administration, closing off roads and shutting down educational intuitions.

While hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood, against the closure of roads and educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests at different places in Rawalpindi, LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza remarked that roads and educational institutions had been closed and the administration was sleeping. The court asked commissioner Rawalpindi why he was acting as a facilitator for those who blocked the roads.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench adjourned the hearing till November 16 and directed commissioner to submit a written statement of action against the people responsible for it. Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Operations were also present.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court rejected a plea seeking to stop PTI’s long march towards Islamabad. During the hearing, Justice Jawad Hassan said that holding peaceful protests was every citizen and political party’s fundamental right, adding the court had issued similar orders in previous cases as well. The judge subsequently issued notices to all the respondents and adjourned the hearing till Nov 14. The petition was filed by the Mall Road Traders Association of Lahore. It stated that citizens from all walks of life were suffering because of the long march and demanded it be stopped immediately.