UK company to publish The Storyteller by Faiqa Mansab

LAHORE:Archna Sharma, Publisher at Neem Tree Press, and Dr Sofia Rehman have acquired world rights (excluding India/Pakistan) for The Storyteller by Faiqa Mansab. A for Authors Agency Ltd announced this in a press release issued Monday.

Faiqa’s debut novel, This House of Clay and Water, was published to much critical acclaim by Penguin India in 2017. The novel was longlisted for Getz Pharma Fiction Prize and the German Consulate Peace Prize at the Karachi Literature Festival 2018. It was published in Turkish by Dedalus LIBER PLUS and by Liberty Books Pakistan in 2021. In 2022 Blackstone Publishing, UK, acquired world audiobook rights for her debut novel.

Mansab says she is thrilled that “The Storyteller has found its home with Neem Tree Press UK. Archna Sharma and Sofia Rehman are two powerhouses of scholarship and refined literary taste, and I could not have imagined this book in better hands. I am humbled by the immense love these publishers have shown for my book.”

“The book is a fusion of mystery, crime, and women’s fiction, with traditional Sufi storytelling weaved in. Its fabulous plot takes us on a journey from small university towns in the US to Afghanistan to Pakistan and back,” Dr Rehman and Sharma say.