Three bike lifters arrested

LAHORE:Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) city division has arrested three suspected bike lifters identified as M Maroof, Abdul Rahim and Asad Ali on Monday.

As many as 125 bikes, 13 rickshaws and five tempered cars worth over Rs10 million have also been recovered from their custody. The suspect would target bikes parked outside parking plazas and homes.

Meanwhile, Shalimar police have arrested a suspect identified as Saqib for displaying arms and aerial firing on Monday. Police after taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspect. Illegal weapons and bullets have also been recovered from his custody and a case has been registered against him.

Two dacoits arrested: Samanabad investigations police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Asad Ullah and Fazal on Monday. Police also recovered Illegal weapons and stolen items from their custody. They have confessed of committing over 25 robbery bids.

Badge pinning ceremony: The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the promotion ranks the officials of different wings of Lahore police was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Monday.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters M Abdullah Lak and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar pinned badges of the promotional rank on as many as 182 constables in the graceful ceremony. As many as 95 constables of Operations Wing, 33 of Investigation Wing, 34 of Punjab Constabulary, 10 constables of Security Division, 7 personnel from different other units, 10 lady constables including constables from Elite Force and Dolphin Squad have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion Board headed by CCPO Lahore.

332 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,288 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 09 people died, whereas 1,389 were injured. Out of this, 795 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

The statistics showed that 332 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 353 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 93 in Multan with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 86 road accidents and 87 victims.

Motorbikes were involved in majority (72%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 615 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 204 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.