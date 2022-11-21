Rich tributes paid to progressive Pashto writer Salim Raz

PESHAWAR: Literati and research scholars gathered on Sunday paid rich tributes to the noted progressive Pashto writer Salim Raz on his first death anniversary.

Delegates from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shed light on various aspects of life and contributions of the late Pashto writer and chairman World Pashto Adabi Jirga.

The World Adabi Pashto Jirga and Niaz Adabi Sangar jointly arranged the function at a local Hujra in Shah Qabool Baba to mark the first death anniversary of the progressive poet, writer and research scholar Salim Raz.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sheropao and Aimal Khan Khattak were among the prominent attendees.

Delegates of literati from across the province attended the event and shared their views on the life and works of the late writer. Prof Aseer Mangal, the newly appointed chief of the World Pashto Adabi Jirga chaired the event.

Addressing the participants, Aseer Mangal said that Salim Raz being a versatile writer had immensely contributed to the Pashto language saying that he was a committed scholar and believed in what he preached.

Salim Raz considered impartiality as a mark of duality and always advocated universalism and pluralism for building a peaceful society arguing boasting of past tribalism would no longer benefit Pashtuns, stated Amjad Ali Khadim.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai on the occasion said Salim Raz was in fact a progressive social reformer always desirous of bringing about a substantive change in the society that should provide space to women, youths, minorities and poor segments to avail justice, progress and prosperity in equal proportion.

Prof Mohib Wazir in his paper said that late Salim Raz was a multi-faceted personality and had served Pashto language and literature in several aspects, poetry, research, prose, pen-portrait and literary criticism.

Senior writers including Noorul Bashar Naveed, Salim Bangash and Pervez Sheikh also spoke at the event.

It was followed by a Pashto poetry recitation session in which poets paid poetic tributes to Salim Raz and also versified messages of the late writer.