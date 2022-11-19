Evolving consensus on improvement in economy: Dar completes first round of ‘shuttle diplomacy’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has completed the first round of his “shuttle diplomacy” for evolving a consensus on the initiatives being contemplated by the government for bringing about a major improvement in economy.

The initiatives will be in place in the first week of the next month. The minister who first met PDA President Fazlur Rehman and other leaders of the ruling alliance regarding his consultations, culminated the initial round of the process with meeting President Arif Alvi on Friday.

Well-placed political sources told The News Friday that Senator Dar also discussed the appointment of new army chief with his interlocutors since the government has planned to dedicate its whole attention to economy from the first week of next month, leaving all other issues behind.

No political unrest and efforts to create instability would be tolerated in the wake of campaigning for an improvement in economy.

The government wouldn’t hesitate in taking stringent steps for maintenance of peace and order in the country for the sake of economy once the campaign for it was started, the sources said.

The president has already been informed about the plans of the government, especially with reference to the economy and he was tasked with conveying the message to his political buddies.

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has reported about the outcome of his diplomacy to the PML-N leadership, including party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been spending his Fridays in Lahore ever since he has assumed the office, opted not to go to Lahore this week as he had contracted Covid-19 last week.

His corona tests will be carried out today (Saturday) and in case of negative result, he would be proceeding to Lahore the same day, the sources hinted.

He will be returning to the federal capital Sunday evening if he opts to travel to Lahore.

He will attend here a meeting of the PDM leaders that would be convened by its President Fazl after returning from Sukkur. He will also be holding some other important meetings, including with some stalwarts of the government alliance early next week, the sources added.