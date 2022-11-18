Los Angeles elects Karen Bass as first woman mayor

LOS ANGELES: Residents of Los Angeles have elected Karen Bass as mayor, vote projections indicated on Thursday, making her the first woman to head America´s second biggest city.
Lifelong Democrat Bass, who is Black and a longtime US congresswoman, beat an immensely well-funded challenge from former Republican property developer Rick Caruso, who spent an eye-watering $100 million of his own money on the race.
Caruso, 63, who is white, outspent his 69-year-old opponent by a factor of more than 11, blanketing local airwaves with slick commercials promising to fix Los Angeles´ intractable homeless problem.
MEXICO CITY: Five people including a state security chief were killed in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Thursday,...
ROME: Police in Italy said on Thursday they had arrested 12 people allegedly involved in a ring that transported...
ATHENS: Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens on Thursday in a yearly protest marking the anniversary of a deadly...
GENEVA: Rotting teeth, swollen gums and oral cancers: nearly half the world´s population suffer from mouth diseases,...
SEOUL: South Korea closed its airspace to ensure silence and offered police escorts for tardy test takers on Thursday...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that neither the United States nor Russia planned to use...
Comments